Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated the Super Eagles for their 10-0 win against the national team of Sao Tome and Principe in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

This is even as the Minister for Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has described the victory as soul lifting.

In a statement, Kalu who is also the Pillar of Sports in Africa, called on stakeholders in the sports industry to sustain their support the Super Eagles in their football pursuits.

The former Governor urged the Nigerian team not to relent in their efforts to win the trophy in the upcoming Africa Nations Cup. He said, “ the victory against the national team of Sao Tome and Principe in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is a good development.

“The players and technical crew of the Super Eagles team demonstrated good skills.

“ The national team made us proud”.

Kalu wished the Super Eagles team continued success in future matches.

The Sports Minister said the convincing win is also a confirmation that the rebuilding process of the team is on course.

“I congratulate the Super Eagles for this historic victory. It was not just the result but also the performance. It clearly confirms that the rebuilding process of the team is on course. This is a morale boosting performance and I commend the team, the coaches, the players and their officials for this.”

