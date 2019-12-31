Super Eagles’ star, Samuel Kalu has emerged as a doubt for Bordeaux’s first match of 2020 against Le Mans amid speculation over his future.

The former Gent and AS Trencin star had been linked with a departure from Bordeaux when the transfer window opens for business next month, with Real Betis and Hertha Berlin mentioned as possible destinations.

According to regional newspaper Sud Ouest, Kalu did not participate in training on Monday morning, the third consecutive day he has not been involved in the workout.

It has been suggested that the Nigeria international is still recovering from an undisclosed illness.

The future of Kalu at Bordeaux has been covered in mist after losing his place in the starting line-up, making only four starts in their last ten games before the break.

On a positive note, another Bordeaux player attracting interest from abroad, Josh Maja has returned to full training after he was left out of the traveling party to Rennes due to fitness issues.

The Bordeaux vs Le Mans Coupe de France match will hold at the Stade Matmut-Atlantique (Bordeaux) on January 3, starting from 2055 hours.