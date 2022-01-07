Former Abia State governor and Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has extolled the virtues of former military governor of Abia and Osun states, Col. Anthony Obi, who died on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Kalu, who acknowledged the noble contributions of the former military governor to nation building in various positions, stressed that the deceased was a courageous, intelligent and selfless military officer.

The former governor condoled with the government and people of Abia, Osun and Enugu states, adding that the deceased carved a niche for himself in his professional endeavours.

Kalu conveyed his sincere condolences to the Obi family of Akpugo in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, noting that the late military governor would be remembered for his good deeds.

“The late military officer played immense roles in nation-building through various platforms. He will be remembered for his outstanding qualities, which stood him out in his profession.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the Obi family during this period of grief.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Kalu also prayed to God to give the Obi family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.