Former Abia Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has described the passing of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile as a national loss.

Lamenting the passing of the flying officer, Kalu stressed that the late pilot died in her prime, while serving the nation.

In a press release from the office of the Senate Chief Whip, Kalu commiserated with the Nigerian airforce, the womenfolk and Nigerians at large, over the sad loss.

He said, “ the demise of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, is a huge loss to Nigeria.

“The late pilot was a dedicated Nigerian, who will be remembered for her professional skills and contributions to the Nigerian airforce.

“It is painful that she died in her prime.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Arotile family and the Nigerian airforce”

The former governor prayed God to grant the late pilot eternal rest.