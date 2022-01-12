Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has expressed sadness over the passing of former Governor of Oyo state, Otunba Adebayo Alao- Akala.

Kalu who described the late former Governor as a compassionate politician and philanthropist of repute, stressed that the deceased sustained large political follower-ship in Oyo state , owing to his humility and large heart, adding that the late politician will be greatly missed by family, friends and associates.

While commiserating with the government and people of Oyo state, Kalu urged the Akala family to uphold the good deeds of their late patriarch.

In a condolence message, Kalu prayed to God to repose the soul of Akala.

He said, “I received with a heavy heart the news of the passing of former Governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao- Akala.

” The deceased was a consummate politician and philanthropist, who was committed to the growth and progress of Oyo State and Nigeria.

“Having served in various positions in the public sector, he contributed to nation building in various capacities.

” His remarkable legacies will continue to speak for him.

“I join the people of Ogbomoso in mourning the passing of their illustrious son” .

The former Governor urged the Akala family to take solace in the fact that the late politician lived a fulfilled life.

