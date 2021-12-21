By Iheanacho Nwosu, Lagos

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate Dr Orji Kalu has commiserated with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) over the demise of its former president, Mr Bonnie Iwuoha.

Describing his demise as a big loss to the media profession, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of the late journalist to the media industry.

The former governor conveyed his condolences to the government and people of Abia state over the loss.

Kalu said ‘the demise of former President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Bonnie Iwuoha is painful.

‘The late journalist upheld the ethics of the media profession in his lifetime.

‘He was humble, easy going, selfless and courageous.

‘The deceased played laudable roles in the advancement of the media profession in Nigeria and beyond.

‘He left behind good legacies that will continue to speak for him.

‘The late journalist will be sorely missed.’Kalu prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give the Iwuoha family the fortitude and to bear the loss.