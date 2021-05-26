Former Abia State Governor and Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has commiserated with the family of former Senate president, the late Chuka Okadigbo, over the demise of their son, Pharaoh Okadigbo.

Acknowledging the outstanding qualities of the deceased, Kalu prayed to God to comfort the Okadigbo family.

In a condolence message, Kalu described the deceased as humble, easy-going and kind-hearted, adding that his demise is painful and shocking.

He said, “I was shocked to hear the news of the passing of Mr. Pharaoh Okadigbo. He was a complete gentleman with passion for a fair and decent society. The deceased contributed to the socio-political development of Nigeria through various youth-friendly programmes. His good deeds will continue to speak for him.”

Kalu prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give the Okadigbo family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Meanwhile, the family, in a statement by Chaka Okadigbo, announced it would hold a private burial for Pharaoh in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

“It is with deep sorrow, the family of the late Dr. Chuba Okadigbo announces the death of Pharaoh Okadigbo, a husband, father, son, brother, and nephew.

“Pharaoh died in the early hours of Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the young age of 45 years old as a result of a car accident in Abuja, Nigeria.

“He was an enchanting young man who, guided by his illustrious father, was determined to make his mark with the smile and cheer unique to him. Unfortunately, the ending chapter of his life was advanced too soon.

“In compliance with COVID-19 protocols, the family shall hold a private interment for our dearly departed. We are very appreciative of the prayers and well wishes of our friends, associates, and the public but request that our privacy be respected during this trying time,” the family said in the statement.