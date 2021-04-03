Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has expressed sadness over the passing of prominent activist and spokesperson of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Dr. Yinka Odumakin.

Extolling the virtues of the strong advocate of democracy, Kalu stressed that Odumakin contributed to the enthronement and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria, adding that he will be remembered for his worthy legacies.

The former Governor, while conveying his sincere condolences to wife of the deceased, Dr. Josephine Odumakin and the Afenifere group, called on the Odumakin family to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a life dedicated to the service of mankind.

In a condolence message, Kalu said, “I received with shock , the painful news of the demise of spokesperson of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere and renowned activist, Dr. Yinka Odumakin.

“The late Odumakin was bold, courageous, selfless, patriotic and fearless and as such, these attributes made him a notable and respected figure in his endeavours.

“He played key roles in the socio-political development of Nigeria, especially as a strong advocate of a fair and just society.

“His good deeds will continue to speak for him” .

The former Governor, who prayed for the repose of Odumakin’s soul, urged the deceased’s family to uphold the outstanding qualities of the late activist.