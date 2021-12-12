Former Governor of Abia state and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the demise of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III as a huge loss to the country.

Describing the late monarch as an epitome of peace and humility, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of Oba Oyewumi to nation building in various capacities.

The former Governor stressed that the late traditional ruler was a role model for his contemporaries, adding that the late monarch was forthright, kind- hearted, humble and courageous.

In a condolence message, Kalu who is the Aro of Ogbomosoland, conveyed his sincere condolences to the people of Ogbomosoland especially members of the royal family.

He said, ” I received with a heavy heart the news of the demise of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba (Dr.) Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, who passed at the age of 95.

“The late monarch was a blessing to Ogbomoso, Oyo state and Nigeria in general.

“He played leading roles in promoting peace and unity across the country.

“The late traditional ruler was respected across the country in view of his personal and leadership attributes.

“He was a compassionate leader and selfless statesman.

” His counsel on national issues will be greatly missed.

“Kabiyesi’s worthy legacies will continue to speak for him.

“I urge the Oyewumi family to sustain the good deeds of their late patriarch”.

Kalu prayed to Allah to grant the late monarch Al-Jannah Firdaus.

