Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the President of Dangote Group of companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote over the passing of his younger brother, Alhaji Sani Dangote.

Describing the deceased, who was until his death the Vice Chairman of Dangote Group of Companies as a complete gentleman with passion for humanity, the former Governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kano state over what he described as a “painful and huge loss” to the nation.

Kalu, acknowledged the contributions of the deceased to the business circle, adding that the late Dangote was a big player in the private sector beyond the shores of Nigeria.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The former Governor admonished the President of Dangote Group of companies to take solace in the fact that his late brother lived a purposeful life committed to the service of humanity.

In his condolence message, Kalu prayed to Allah to forgive the sins of Alhaji Sani Dangote and make Al-Jannah Firdaus his final abode.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

He said, “I sympathize with the President of Dangote Group of companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, management and staff of Dangote Group of companies over the demise of the Vice President of the conglomerate, Alhaji Sani Dangote.

“The late businessman was humble, easy going, selfless and committed to service of humanity.

“He contributed to the growth and progress of Nigeria through the business circle and sports.

“The deceased will be greatly missed by family members, friends and associates.

“I urge the Dangote family to sustain the good deeds of the deceased.”

Kalu also extended his condolences to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and the entire Kano Emirate Council over the painful loss.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .