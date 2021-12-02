Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Cross River state over the demise of former Senate President, Dr. Joseph Wayas.

Describing the passing of the politician as a big loss to Cross River state and Nigeria in general, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of the deceased to the social, economic and political development of the country.

In a condolence message, Kalu conveyed his heartfelt condolences to family, friends and political associates of the late politician.

He said, ” the demise of former Senate President, Dr. Joseph Wayas is a huge loss to the nation.

“He was a consummate politician and philanthropist of repute , who contributed to the growth and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

” In various capacities, he also contributed to nation building.

“The late politician lived a purposeful life dedicated to service of humanity” .

Kalu prayed to God to grant the Wayas family the fortitude to bear the loss and grant the deceased eternal rest.

