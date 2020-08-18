Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has lamented the passing of the Chairman of Board of Directors of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mallam Wada Maida.

Kalu, who acknowledged the robust contributions of the deceased to the media profession across the globe, stressed that the late media guru will be remembered for his objectivity in the course of his professional career.

He pointed out that the death of Maida is a painful loss not only to the media industry but Nigeria at large, adding that the good deeds of the deceased will continue to speak for him.

In a condolence message from the office of the Chief Whip of the Senate, Kalu commiserated with the government and people of Katsina state, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and other professional bodies over the sad loss.

He said, “the death of Mallam Wada Maida, Chairman of Board of Directors of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is a huge loss to the country.

“The deceased contributed to nation-building through his professional career.

“He was gentle, calm, objective and forthright in his endeavours.

“The late Maida lived a fulfilled life and left behind worth legacies.”

The former governor while praying to Allah to grant the deceased Al-Jannah Firdaus, urged the Maida family to take solace in the fact that their late patriarch lived a purposeful life.