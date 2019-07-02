Former governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Kalu, has lamented the passing of the Deputy President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Alhaji Saidu Umar Tundunwada.

According to the Senator, the late journalist, was a thorough-bred professional, who played leading roles at various times in the media industry.

Extolling the virtues of the late Tundunwada, Kalu urged the deceased ‘s family to uphold the good deeds of the late media practitioner.

In a statement issued by his media office on Sunday, the former governor, prayed for the repose of Tundunwada’s soul.

Kalu said: “I received with pain, the news of the demise of the vice president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Alhaji Saidu Tundunwada.

“The late Tundunwada was a notable figure in the media industry.

“He served meritoriously in different capacities in the print and electronic media.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the Tundunwada family at this difficult time’’

Kalu also commiserated with members of the NGE and other stakeholders in the media industry.