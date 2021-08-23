Former Governor of Abia state and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the family of Nigeria’s first military Head of State, Major General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi over the demise of Chief (Mrs) Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi.

Describing the demise of Chief (Mrs) Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi as a huge loss to the nation, Kalu urged members of the Aguiyi-Ironsi family to sustain the good deeds of their late matriarch.

Kalu in a condolence message, prayed for the repose of the soul of Chief (Mrs) Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, adding that the deceased was selfless and patriotic.

He said, “I sympathize with the family of late Major General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi on the demise of Chief (Mrs) Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi.

“The deceased was forthright, kind, urbane and selfless.

“She was a role model to the womenfolk.

“The late Chief (Mrs) Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi will be remembered for her good deeds.

“Her life was remarkable and purposeful” .

Kalu while admonishing the deceased’s family to take solace in the fact that the late Chief (Mrs) Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi supported the cause of the people in her endeavours.