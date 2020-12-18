Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 78th birthday.

Extolling the virtues of the president, Kalu applauded the Nigerian leader for his selfless and patriotic service to the nation.

He said that Buhari-led government is working assiduously to reposition the country and urged leaders across the world to emulate the leadership qualities of the president which, he said, is anchored on probity, transparency and accountability.

“Mr President is a shining light beyond the shores of Nigeria, having sustained credible leadership and good governance in Nigeria. His laudable and giant achievements are highly commendable and worthy of emulation.

“The president will continue to enjoy robust goodwill for his patriotism, selflessness and commitment to a just and fair society,” Kalu said.

The former governor of Abia State, in the congratulatory message prayed for long life and wisdom for the president as he serves the country.

In another goodwill message, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, described the president as “a quintessential leader whose passion for the greatness of Nigeria is unmitigated and whose legacy of massive infrastructural renaissance, in the face of teething challenges of dwindling national resources, is unequalled in our recent history.

“Having participated in the last five years in this struggle to reposition Nigeria and prevent her from being drowned by the harsh economic wave trying to rock the ship of state, I, on behalf of my family, felicitate and send our prayers on this occasion. I beseech God Almighty to continue to imbue you with good health, so that Nigeria will further benefit from your visionary leadership.”