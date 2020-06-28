Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has described the demise of former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, as a huge loss not only to Oyo State, but also to Nigeria in general.

According to Kalu, the former deputy national chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) played leading roles in the business and political circles at different times.

The chief whip of the Senate, while commiserating with the government and people of Oyo State, urged the Ajimobi family to sustain the good deeds of their late patriarch.

Kalu stressed that the deceased was a skilled politician, having broken the jinx of governing Oyo State for two terms, adding that the late Ajimobi was also a thoroughbred professional in the business world before venturing into politics.

In a condolence message from the office of the Chief Whip of the Senate, Kalu said: “I received with shock the news of the passing of former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi. He was a man of impeccable character.

“Senator Ajimobi was a progressive in all ramifications. The former governor will be remembered for his good legacies.”

Kalu prayed Allah to grant Senator Ajimobi Al-Jannah Firdaus and comfort his wife, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, and other members of the entire Ajimobi family.

Similarly, Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator (Dr) Chris Ngige mourned the former Oyo State governor, saying that Southwest and Nigerian politics would sorely miss him.

Ngige, a close ally and associate of the late Ajimobi, through his Media Aide, Emmanuel Nzomiwu, described the death of Senator Ajimobi as sad and shocking.

The minister, also a former Anambra State governor and Senator, recalled that in very tense occasions in political meetings, Ajimobi’s jokes and humour came handy, adding that he exhibited so much wittiness in his interaction with people.

According to the labour minister, such politicians who spice up politics with humour were rare and uncommon to find in Nigeria.

“Ajimobi was a bundle of jokes and humour. In very tense occasions in political meetings, his jokes and humour came handy. He jokes were embedded in humour. It is rare to find such politicians who spice up politics with humour in Nigeria. His jokes and humour will be missed in the entire political landscape of Nigeria. The politics of Southwest, especially Ibadan, the hotbed of the region’s political maneuverings will definitely take a new colour.

“He is a thoroughbred progressive politician. The progressives in Nigerian politics will miss him dearly. The last time we met, we agreed that he will host his birthday in Abuja because I did not attend his birthday in Ibadan. I am pained and saddened by his death,” he said.

Ngige commiserated with all those he left behind, particularly his wife, children, the entire members of Ajimobi family and the people of Oyo State.

Also, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani described the death of Senator Ajimobi as a big loss to the nation.

He said the late politician who was in the Senate when he held sway as president of the Senate had many noble things to remember him for.

In a tribute to the late former governor, Nnamani particularly recalled Ajimobi’s days in the red chamber, which he said were memorable.

“Senator Abiola Ajimobi was the Senate Deputy Minority Leader during the 4th Senate 2003 – 2007. He was an articulate and usually well-dressed lawmaker. He’ll be dearly missed.”