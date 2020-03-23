Bordeaux winger, Samuel Kalu is the highest ranked Nigerian dribbler in Europe’s top five leagues, comprising of La Liga, English Premier League, German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A and French Ligue 1, according to statistics sourced from Whoscored.com, reported allnigeriasoccer.com.

The Bordeaux number 10 had raked up 48 take-ons in 20 appearances in the French top-flight, an average of 2.4 dribbles per game, to place first among the Nigerian players.

In the overall ranking, the former KAA Gent star is 48th, but had averaged the same number of dribbles as Moussa Djenepo (Southampton), Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Martin ødegaard (Real Sociedad), Gelson Martins (Monaco), Opa Nguette (Metz)

and Filippo Falco (Lecce), who have better player ratings.

Former Chelsea wing-back, Ola Aina, is the second best rated Nigerian player with an average of 2.1 dribbles per game, and is 75th in the overall standings.

The 22-year-old has played 20 games for Torino in the Italian top-flight this season, with 15 as a starter.

Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze may be one of the most flashy Nigerian players, but he is only third in the ranking with average dribbles of 1.7 per game and 155th overall.

The Golden Boy nominee has lost his place in Villarreal’s starting lineup, having failed to start any of their last six league matches before the league was postponed.