From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Chief Whip of the Senate and former two-term governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Uzor Kalu, yesterday, visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) for a heart-to-heart discussion and counsellling.

The former two-term governor of Abia State had also visited the IPOB leader when he was first arrested and held in custody at Kuje Correctional Centre some years.

Kanu, who was arrested in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

In a message on his verified Facebook page, Senator Kalu said the IPOB leader was in good heath and they discussed as brothers.

The message said: “This afternoon, I visited my brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody, Abuja. I met him in good health and care and we discussed as ‘Umunne,’ In 2001, when I was governor, I made his father, Eze Israel Okwu Kanu, traditional ruler of Akwara Ukwu and since then the family has been very close to me.”

Dr. Kalu also said he understood that the IPOB leaders has “people rooting for his back home” and encouraged him to consider the consequences of certain actions and utterances for the sake of the same people.

“Even though my ideology and his ideology are totally different, God has made us brothers and we can’t run away from each other. I owe him and Nigerians good counseling. Whether he and his family listen to me or not, I will continue counselling him, as I have always done in the past. What we need most is a peaceful and secured society.”

As Kalu appears in court in Abuja in contnuation of his treason trials, IPOB has declared a partial lockdown in the South East and asked for a prayer session for the unconditional release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, peace in the zone and quick realisation of Biafra nation.

A statement by the Head of Directorate of IPOB, Chika Edoziem and released by the spokesperson, Emma Powerful said: “On this very day, we will make one solemn sacrifice. I am not instituting sit-at-home but all Biafrans should dedicate that day by shutting down all business activities. Banks should not open.”

Powerful said the prayer session would be all over the world where all Biafrans resides.

“There is no sit-at-home because we understand that Fulani and DSS agents masquerading as our members are now telling people that IPOB will use that day as sit-at- home, no we did not say so and will not, but our people will open their shops after the prayers.

“We must stand in the open and make sure that the daylight shines upon us. If it rains, let the rain falls upon us as we make this prayer. All pastors, evangelists, prophets, rabbis etc shall lead in this day prayer. The Odinana people must also gather and call for the spirits that guards the land and Chukwu Okike Abiama.

“Our kings will also come out to pray in the manner that our ancestors prayed in the old days. They will pray with a native kola that has four parts. Those who the aka ji Ofor in Biafraland must come out and gather with the Odinana people; bring the Ofor and after the prayer, break kola and throw the kola to our ancestors as the aka ji Ofor shall raise the Ofor and hit it on the ground for our ancestors to come and fight for us.”

