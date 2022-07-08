From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia North Peace Foundation (ANPF), a socio-political group, has admonished the former Senator for Abia North, Mao Ohuabunwa to be bold enough and channel his blame aright over insecurity in some parts of the Senatorial zone, instead of blaming Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who is not the chief security officer of the state.

Ohuabunwa had in an attempt to weep up sentiments and gain people’s sympathy through cheap propaganda, blamed the Senate Chief Whip for insecurity in the Umunneochi axis of Abia North.

ANPF, in a statement through Chief Nnanna Ukaegbu, the group’s National Coordinator, advised Ohuabunwa to be sensible enough to know and tell the world if there was a security lapse in any part of the state, it was the Chief security officer of the state and not the senator representing that part of the state that should be held responsible.

“Ohuabunwa should be courageous enough to tell Abians that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is the Chief Security Officer of the State and he should be bold enough to know who to blame over insecurity in Abia.

“If anybody should talk about non-performance of any office holder, it is not Ohuabunwa, who Abia North people are still regretting why they sent him to the Senate in the first place because of his poor quality representation”.

The group lambasted Ohuabunwa for attempting to use insecurity in Abia State to score cheap political points.

It said Ohuabunwa’s attempt to campaign with insecurity in Abia North is shameful knowing that he achieved nothing for the twelve years he spent at the national assembly.

“So Ohuabunwa wants to win the election with dirty propaganda? It won’t work! Ohuabunwa should be bold enough to tell Abians the truth.

“The governor who is the Chief Security Officer of Abia State is there. The deputy governorship candidate of the PDP, Okey Igwe, who is also the House of Assembly member representing Umunneochi is equally there, so also are the member representing the area in the House of Representatives and the Council chairman. Why channel his energy on Kalu?”

ANPF said it was not surprised at the rantings of Ohuabunwa, saying because he knew he was going to be politically retired in 2023, he decided to start early to weep, which of course it said would not save him.

While advising Kalu not in any way to descend into the gutter with Ohuabunwa, the group urged the former governor of Abia State not to be distracted by the antics of the ex-Senator for Abia North, but to remain focused and continue to attract dividends of democracy to his constituents, which Ohuabunwa was unable to do for many years he was at the national assembly.

“Ohuabunwa is going to be politically retired in 2023; Senator Orji Uzor Kalu won’t descend into the gutter with him. It is too early for him to start weeping now. It is better for him to save his tears ahead of the general election because the humiliation would be too much for him to handle.

“From Umunneochi down to Arochukwu, we shall humiliate him with our votes. We expected him to share his scorecard from 1999-2007 and 2015-2019, respectively.

“Obviously, he has nothing to offer other than overheating the polity by using insecurity to incite the masses. His advisers and associates should tell him that Abia North youths are now wiser. We can’t be fooled by dirty propaganda. Show us your achievements if you want our votes.

“Come 2023, the “hair-drier and frying-pan” senator will have nothing to campaign with, meaning, he is not fit to be elected by any sane person from Abia North senatorial district”, the group stated.