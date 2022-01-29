From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has condoled with Senator Teslim Folarin over the demise of his wife, Mrs Angela Folarin.

Expressing shock over the sad loss, Kalu, a former two-term governor of Abia State, described the deceased as a woman of virtue who supported her husband in his political and humanitarian endeavours.

The federal lawmaker and eminent businessman urged the Senator to take solace in the fact that his late wife was committed to the service of mankind. In a condolence message, Kalu prayed for eternal rest for the deceased, noting that the late Mrs Folarin would be sorely missed by family, friends and associates.

He said: “I received with pain the news of the passing of the wife of Senator Teslim Folarin, Mrs Angela Folarin. She was a virtuous woman who committed her resources to the empowerment of the womenfolk.

“The deceased played noble roles in the advancement of the cause of the people by complementing her husband’s humanitarian gestures. Her demise is a huge loss to the womenfolk. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

The former governor prayed to God to give the Folarin family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, also on Friday condoled with Senator Teslim Folarin on the death of his wife, Angela Nwaka. The condolence message, which was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary of the Union, Sola Oladapo, quoted the union’s chairman in the state, Demola Babalola, as expressing sadness over the death of Angela.

Oladapo stated that Babalola had since called Folarin, who was on his way to catch a flight to the UK around 4pm Friday, minutes after the unfortunate news of his wife’s death was broken. Babalola, in the brief chat on phone with Folarin said Angela’s death was shocking and one death too many to bear, saying: “Distinguished Senator, this is sad and devastating. May Allah comfort you, the children and all the family members of the deceased.”