From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and Senator Nkechi Nwaogu have felicitated with Christians across the world on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration.

Kalu said the Easter period is a good opportunity for Christians to embrace the exemplary life of Jesus Christ and teachings of the Holy Bible.

While stressing that Easter is celebrated in commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the former governor called on Nigerians regardless of ethnic, political and religious differences to imbibe the virtue of forgiveness, sacrifice and brotherly love in their daily endeavours.

Kalu noted that Nigeria is better off as a united and indivisible entity, adding that proponents of a divided nation do not mean well for the country.

“I join our Christians brothers and sisters in celebrating yet another Easter. We must appreciate God for the gift of life and unending blessings.

“This season should be committed to self appraisal as individuals and as a people. We must reflect on our lives in the service of God and humanity.

“Jesus Christ died as a sacrifice for sins of humanity and as such, the world can be a better place to live if all and sundry, demonstrate love, peace, sacrifice and unity as exemplified by Jesus Christ,” he said.

While urging the Christain community to extend the Easter merriment to people of different faiths, he wished Nigerians a peaceful and joyous Easter celebration.

In her message, Senator Nwaogu said Easter was a time for sober reflection and reconciliation with God and people around us.