Dickson Okafor

This year’s Igbo Day celebration in Madrid, Spain promises to showcase the rich tradition and culture of Igbo.

It holds on August 31, 2019 at Hotel La Princesa, Central M-500Km9, Salida Mostoles, Madrid.

The event, National President of Ohanaeze, Madrid, Spain, High Chief Ferdinand Ezejiofor Akpusi, said is in continuation of efforts to sustain and preserve Igbo cultural heritage in the Diaspora.

He said Ndigbo in Madrid, Spain, would roll out once again to display the pride of Igbo nation to the admiration of the world.

Dignitaries expected at the occasion include the National President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, Igwe Julius Nnaji, Eze Odezuluigbo 11 of Nike, all governors of the South-Eastern states, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Majority Whip of the ninth Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu and Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinaya Abaribe.

Akpusi said the event will also expose Igbo youths and young people from other parts of the country in Spain and in the Diaspora to the art and science of Igbo culture with a view of to inculcating in them a strong desire to build a glorious society established on the foundation of truth, justice, fairness and equity.

To strengthen cultural ties between Nigeria and their host nation, Ohanaeze president said Igbos in Spain felt the urgent need to sustain the cultural heritage and affirm their pride in the ethnic and cultural identity of Igbos, adding that presently they have integrated the rich culture of Igbo in virtually all activities they engage in through participation in Mostoles dos de mayo Madrid, Spain

He revealed that Igbo farmers in Murcia recorded bumper compared to previous years.

He said Igbo farmers in Andalucia with cooperation of farmers in Ameria, Spain recorded increase and best yam produce of the year, which he said earned Nigerians commendation from various groups in the Diaspora

While explaining the importance of yam in the tradition and economic life of Ndigbo, Akpusi noted that training is ongoing with cooperative partners to train volunteers, especially Igbo youths in Spain and in Igbo land on yam farming and also address challenges therein