The National Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) is to honour some media personalities in the maiden edition of its “Milestone Recognition of Media Icons” initiative.

The event, billed for the Banquet Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, on December 8 will have Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as chief host/guest speaker.

Media gurus listed for honour include Aremo Olusegun Osoba, former governor of Ogun State; Chief Nduka Obaigbena, publisher, ThisDay Newspapers and chairman Arise TV; Chief Raymond Dokpesi, chairman Emeritus, Daar Communication; Dr. John Momoh, chief executive officer, Channels Media Group; The Chairman of Trust Media Ltd, Mallam Kabir Yusuf; Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, founder, The Sun Newspapers among others.

Chairman, Organising Committee for the event, Gbenga Onayiga, said in a statement that the topflight media personalities are to be honoured for their immense contributions to the development of journalism and the empowerment of media professionals in the country. “Having created and sustained employment for journalists over the years, our union has deemed it fit to encourage the recipients and encourage other media professionals and entrepreneurs to invest in the industry.”

Other seasoned journalists and media entrepreneurs penciled down for recognition include the Kano State Commissioner for Information and Strategy and former president of NUJ, Mallam Mohammed Garba; Chief Executive Officer, Independent Communication Network Limited, Mr.Bayo Onanuga; Chairman, Editorial Board of Penpushing and former chairman, Lagos NUJ, Mrs Funke Fadugba; former managing mirector of Champion Newspapers, Mr.Emma Agu. Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, Publisher Blueprint Newspapers and the Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba. Mr. Buki Ponle, managing director of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mrs.Yemi Kolapo, Publisher/Managing Director, The Point Newspapers & Director General of Governor Yahaya Bello (GYB) Media Organisation as well as Mr John Ajayi, publisher of Marketing Edge Magazine are also shortlisted for the award.

The Milestone Recognition of Media Icons initiative is designed to encourage top professionals to sustain the tempo and prop up the budding ones not to be discouraged by the current economic and professional challenges.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who will speak on “The Role of the Media in the 2023 General Election”, will also be honoured for his media-friendly disposition.

The event would have in attendance no fewer than 300 guests from different walks of life, including journalists drawn from across the country, who will join their Lagos counterparts, for the unique occasion.

Unlike other awards, the Milestone Recognition of Media Icons, being organised in conjunction with the Lagos State Council of NUJ, is unique in its originality and is targeted at media owners and some seasoned journalists who have distinguished themselves in the industry.