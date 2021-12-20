By Sunday Ani

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, charged members of the Progressive Group of Island Club to use their positions to foster peace and unity among Nigerians regardless of age, social, political, economic, religious and tribal differences.

He also urged Nigerians to shun all divisive tendencies capable of polarising the country, stressing that Nigeria’s heterogeneity must be seen as a blessing as there is strength in numbers.

The Senate chief whip spoke at the grand reception in honour of the newly promoted members of the Progressive Group at the Island Club Reception Hall in Lagos, yesterday.

The former governor, who was represented at the event by the Chairman, House J. Hotels Limited, Lagos, Abayomi Fatusin, implored the newly promoted members to remain committed to the growth and progress of the progressive group, Island Club and Nigeria in general.

“The progressives are known to be focused, visionary and optimistic. Hence, I implore you all to remain committed to the growth and progress of the Progressive Group of Island Club and Nigeria in general.

“Island Club remains a leading club across the globe in view of its contributions to nationhood and global development. I urge the members of this noble club not to relent in championing the good causes for which the club was established,” he said.

He described the event as an opportunity for him to reunite with old time friends and said: “When I received the invitation to serve as chairman on the occasion, I was happy because having been a long time member of Island Club with membership number M/N 5369; it is an opportunity to reunite with family, friends and associates. Hence, I am elated to be in the midst of progressive-minded Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike.”

He commended members for being focused in promoting inter-racial harmony among people of various backgrounds, which has ultimately promoted unity, friendship and networking since the birth of the Club in 1943.

“The Progressive Group is an integral part of the Island Club being championed by like-minded people with progressive mindset and the group has continually maintained the ideals of the premier club in all its activities.

“As we gather here to honour, acknowledge and celebrate the accomplishments of the newly promoted members of the Progressive Club, I congratulate all members for promoting unity and being positively impactful,” he said.