Okey Sampson and Kenneth Udeh, Umuahia

Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, received two former commissioners in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration in Abia State, Obinna Oriaku and George Nnanna Kalu, into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oriaku was the immediate past commissioner for Finance while Kalu was commissioner for Works and Transport.

Receiving the two PDP defectors at his Camp Neya country-home, Kalu said he had the mandate of APC interim chairman and Yobe State governor to cultivate new members for the party in the state.

“I have the mandate of APC national chairman and Yobe State governor to continue cultivating new members into this party. We welcome you, former commissioner for works and transport of Abia State, you are welcome to our great party. We give you this broom to sweep out all the evil in the state.

“I am also using this opportunity to appeal to the state government; nobody who has chosen to be a member of the APC should be harassed. Nobody, who have on his own chosen to belong to any political party, should be tormented. We did not do that and we don’t expect anybody to do that,” Kalu said.

The former Abia governor said some of those in the present government worked with him and “they know we play politics without bitterness and I expect them to respect the sanctity of democracy which is the freedom of association,” the former governor said.

Responding, Nnana Kalu, who called Senator Kalu, the democratic leader of Abia State, thanked him for welcoming him back to the party.

“We all worked under you and you performed and we are ready to work again with you. Thank you for this opportunity that is given to me to join this party and make this party great,” he said.

Oriaku said his joining the APC was not accidental but well-thought out plan.

“Our dear leader, today is another wonderful day. I’m most grateful for having me under your roof and giving me the first broom which symbolises sweeping and cleansing of what has been defined as the problems of our state,” he said.

While expressing belief that APC will win the governorship seat in 2023, Oriaku described the party as the only hope for the state.