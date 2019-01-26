From Okey Sampson, Aba

Former governor of Abia State and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abia North Senatorial candidate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, on Thursday, received over 800 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Umuhu Ezechi in Bende Local Government, who defected to the APC. This is even as he promised to extend the reconstruction of the Igbere/Umuhu Road being undertaken by the NDDC to Abiriba.

Kalu who was in the area as part of his campaign tour of Abia North said it was gratifying that majority of PDP members across the state have seen the light and are coming over to APC, which he stated is the moving train.

He assured the defectors that their place in their new party, which he said does not condone impunity and imposition of candidates is assured and urged them to go all out and be fishers of men for the party.

While addressing the people, Kalu reminded them that it were those projects he put in place in the area when he was governor including, road and electricity that had remained, stressing that no single project had been added in the community 12 years since he left office.

“When I was governor, I built the Igbere /Umuhu Ezechi Road to a point, but 12 years after I left office, they did not complete it. But presently, at my prompting, the NDDC is not only rehabilitating the road, but completing it.”

Dispelling the rumour that he ordered that the work on the road should not get to the house of Chief Paul Mba, a PDP chieftain from the community, Kalu said: “I do not play politics of discrimination, that’s why I gave your daughter appointment as the Provost of College of Education, Ehamufu even when the husband is a known member of the PDP. My primary concern was that somebody from your community got the job.

“The rehabilitation of the road in question will not only get to Mba’s house, it will pass there and get to Abiriba, after all, he is my boy. I made him what he is today and I should have no cause to discriminate against him”.

While assuring the people that an APC government in the state will return free education in Abia which his administration put in place, Kalu told the people that President Muhammadu Buhari made the single largest investment in Nigeria, in Igbo land which is the Second Niger Bridge and urged them to vote for APC all the way.

Earlier, a chieftain of PDP from the community, Chief Umez O. Umez commended Kalu for what he has been doing for his people and has continued to do even when he is not in government.

Umez said that it was during Kalu’s reign as governor that the whole community was electrified and the Igbere/Umuhu Ezechi road was built, adding that it is instructive that now that the former governor is not in government, he has attracted the completion of the road.

The PDP chieftain who said that Kalu has never hidden his love for the community urged his people not to vote for any other political party in the coming election but for people who remembered them in their hours of need because according to him, “it is he who gives us we will give back”.

Leader of the defectors, Emeka Udah said they decided to leave their former party to join APC in order to ensure that Kalu wins the Abia North senatorial seat to continue with his good works. He added that apart from defecting to the APC, his group ensured that over 500 people from the community living outside the state have sent their PVCs home to ensure massive vote for the APC.