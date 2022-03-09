Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has congratulated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on his 65th birthday anniversary.

Describing the VP as a true progressive who is committed to nation building, Kalu urged the celebrant to sustain his good works for the country, adding that he has consistently complemented efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in building a prosperous Nigeria.

Kalu applauded the leadership style of the the vice president and wished him longer life in the service to humanity.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

In his message, the Chief Whip stressed that Osinbajo has built a good name in leadership, law, politics and pastoral work.

“On behalf of the people of Abia North senatorial district, I felicitate with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as he clocks 65.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Looking at the accomplishments of the vice president in all spheres of life, it is obvious that the celebrant has sustained his explempary leadership attributes over the years.

“The vice president has continually supported President Buhari in building a united, indivisible and prosperous Nigeria. As the celebrant attains this glorious age, I pray that God will continue to strengthen him in all his pursuits”.

Kalu wished the vice president a memorable birthday celebration.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .