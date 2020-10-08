Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, represented President of the Senate, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, at the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) workshop with the National Assembly held at the Lagos/Osun hall Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of Lawan, Kalu lauded REA’s initiative to partner with the national assembly for effective service delivery, for the good of the nation.

He reinstated the commitment of the administration electrify more rural communities towards sustainable, affordable and constant power supply in the country.