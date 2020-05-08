Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Media, Benjamin Kalu, has lauded the verdict of the Supreme Court, which quashed the conviction of former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu for alleged fraud by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, on Friday, said there was no doubt that the conviction of the former governor was erroneous.

The House spokesman stated that his constituents are looking forward to Kalu’s continuous purposeful representation of Abia North Senatorial zone in the Red Chamber.

The statement read: ‘It is with great joy that I celebrate with His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on his victory today and the nullification of his conviction by the Supreme Court.

“Like I always maintained, the erroneous conviction of Senator Kalu at the Federal High Court by a Judge of the Court of Appeal was doomed to fail and fair hearing could not be said to have been exercised in this matter until it was heard by the Supreme Court.

“I am glad that an unbiased court has heard the appeal of our Senator and the conviction has been set aside.

“This is a testament to the profoundness of the wise words of Desmond Tutu, when he said, ‘the chief lesson I have learned: the texture of our universe is one where there is no question at all but that good and laughter and justice will prevail.’

“Once again, for myself and on behalf of the ecstatic people of Bende Federal Constituency, we say congratulations and welcome home Distinguished Senator Orji Kalu.

“We look forward to enjoying the quality representation which you started in the red chamber.”