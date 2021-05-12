From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has restated his commitment to the provision of democracy dividends to his constituents.

Kalu stated this in Alayi, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State during the flag off ceremony for the reconstruction of the first phase of the Amankalu-Alayi/Akoli Imenyi Road, in Bende Local Government Area.

The first phase of the project involves a 2-kilometer asphalting of the road with drainages on both sides.

Represented by his younger brother, Chief Nnanna Uzor Kalu, the former governor told people of the area that he had directed contractors handling the project to source for ad-hoc workers within the community.

Kalu said this would ensure youths of the area benefitted from the projects executed in their comment.

He said after the first phase, work was going to commence on the second phase, which would take the road reconstruction to Akoli Imenyi.

Chief Jones Udeogu, coordinator of Kalu’s projects monitoring team, urged youths in the area not to make trouble, but support the contractor to ensure the project was delivered on good time. Abia Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC), Perfect Okorie, commended Kalu for fulfilling his election campaign promises.

Okorie, who is from the area, said his people would not forget Kalu in a hurry, as they have been finally remembered after much neglect.

Chairman of Alayi council of traditional rulers, Eze J.K Abba, lauded Kalu for the project saying his people would reciprocate the senator’s gesture by giving him support in all his political endeavours.