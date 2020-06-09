Senate Chief Whip and former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has resumed his legislative duties at the National Assembly.

Kalu has been away from the Senate since December 2019 following his incarceration. His trial and conviction by Justice Mohammed Idris was, however, quashed by the Supreme Court last month after which the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on June 2, 2020, ordered his immediate release based on the Supreme Court judgment.

The Chief Whip arrived at the Senate wing of the National Assembly at 9:00 am to the warm embrace of his colleagues.

BREAKING: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu returns to the Senate and resumed his duty as the Chief whip. pic.twitter.com/IG1nq18vEd — AyeMojubar (@ayemojubar) June 9, 2020

Speaking with reporters, he said: ‘I just want to thank God for everything that has happened. It is the will of God. I want to urge Nigerians to keep hope alive. We just give thanks to God. Thank God for me.’

When asked about what his constituents should expect from him now that he has resumed, Senator Kalu said: ‘My people know that I was action governor and I am also going to be an action senator.’

Kalu was released after six months of incarceration at the Kuje Correctional Centre following his conviction by Justice Idris on N7.1 billion fraud charge.

The Supreme Court, however, voided his trial and conviction on the grounds that Justice Idris, having been elevated to the Court of Appeal, had no jurisdiction to handle the case.

The apex court nullified the trial and conviction and ordered a retrial.