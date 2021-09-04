Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the founder of Champion newspapers, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu on the occasion of his 79th birthday anniversary.

Describing the celebrant as a successful business mogul, selfless statesman and philanthropist of repute, Kalu applauded the contributions of the celebrant to national development through various platforms.

While stressing that the philanthropist has through his busines empire created employment opportunities for Nigerians , the former Governor called on the younger generation to embrace the extra-ordinary qualities of the celebrant.

In his goodwill message, the Senate Chief Whip, stated that Iwuanyanwu has sustained his goodwill beyond the shores of Nigeria, owing to his large heart, selflessness, boldness and sincerity.

He said, “I felicitate with eminent businessman and elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as he marks his 79th birthday.

” The celebrant has carved a niche for himself in all spheres of life be it business, politics, sports, humanity and leadership.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu is a household name across the country because he has consistently played vital roles in the social, economic and political development of Nigeria.

” His accomplishments in all facets of life are worthy of commendation and emulation.

“The celebrant is a pillar of support to his contemporaries and the younger generation, many of whom, he has mentored in business and politics.

” Chief Iwuanyanwu deserves accolades for his giant contributions to the society.

“As he clocks 79, I wish him longer life in the service of humanity” .

Kalu wished the celebrant a joyous celebration.

