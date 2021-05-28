Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has charged the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Farouk Yahaya, to deploy his expertise in the fight against banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other social vices in the country.

Congratulating the Chief of Army Staff, Kalu extolled the virtues of the Major-General, describing him as a gallant and committed military officer with passion for professionalism and national development.

The former governor, urged the new army chief to sustain his outstanding attributes in his new role.

In a congratulatory message, the Senate Chief Whip, stressed that the Nigerian army has continually played a noble role in nation building.

He said: “I felicitate with the new Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Farouk Yahaya, on his new national assignment.

“Considering his antecedents, I am optimistic that the new Chief of Army Staff will bring to bear his expertise in the discharge of his duties and responsibilities.

“The Nigerian army should be commended for their patriotic efforts in sustaining and safeguarding the nation.”

While wishing the new Army chief success in his new role, Kalu applauded military personnel for their sacrifices for the sake of national well-being.