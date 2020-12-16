Former Governor of Abia state and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 78th birthday anniversary.

Extolling the virtues of the President, Kalu applauded the Nigerian leader for his selfless and patriotic service to the nation, adding that the President Buhari-led federal government is working assiduously to reposition the country.

Kalu, who called on leaders across the globe to emulate the leadership qualities of the President anchored on probity, transparency and accountability, stressed that the President is passionate about a united and prosperous Nigeria.

The former Governor in a congratulatory message, prayed for longer life and wisdom for the President as he serves the country.

Kalu said, ” I join other Nigerians in felicitating with President Muhammadu Buhari as he clocks 78.

“Mr President is a shining light beyond the shores of Nigeria, having sustained credible leadership and good governance in Nigeria.

“The laudable and giant achievements of the President Buhari-led federal government are highly commendable and worthy of emulation”.

“The President will continue to enjoy robust goodwill for his patriotism, selflessness and commitment to a just and fair society”, Kalu added.

The Chief Whip of the Senate wished the President more rewarding years ahead in the service of the nation and humanity.