Following the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu in Saturday’s poll, former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu has commended the people of Ondo State for sustaining their support for the governor and the APC.

Acknowledging the transformation of Ondo State by the Akeredolu-led government, Kalu urged the governor to maintain his all inclusive and participatory approach of governance.

He called on the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Chief Eyitayo Jegede and Agboola Ajayi to work harmoniously with Akeredolu in taking Ondo State to greater heights, adding that the political class regardless of party affiliation must work together to drive development at the grassroots.

In a congratulatory message to the re-elected governor, Kalu acknowledged the robust development across the nooks and crannies of Ondo State, stressing that Akeredolu has demonstrated undoubted capacity to lead the people of Ondo to the promised land.

He said, “ the outcome of the Saturday gubernatorial election in Ondo State is a testament to the acceptability of the APC across Ondo State.

“The election results have clearly shown that the governor’s accomplishments in his first tenure earned him victory for a second term.

“There is no doubt in the capacity of Akeredolu to continue to steer the affairs of Ondo State. Election is not a do-or-die affair and as such, there is no victor, no vanquished. The governor must sustain his leadership style anchored on inclusiveness, transparency and accountability. All hands must be on deck to make life meaningful for the people of Ondo state”