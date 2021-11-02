Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has applauded the leadership style of the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Describing the monarch as a highly detribalised statesman with passion for growth and progress of Nigeria, Kalu urged leaders, at all levels of government, to emulate his legacies.

The former governor while extolling the virtues of the Sultan, called on traditional rulers to use their platforms to advocate peace and unity, adding that Nigeria’s multi-religious nature should not be seen as an opportunity to polarise the country.

In a goodwill message, in commemoration of the 15th coronation anniversary of the Sultan, the Senate chief whip prayed to Allah to strengthen the monarch in the service of humanity.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North senatorial district, I extend my greetings to the Muslims across Nigeria, the government and people of Sokoto State and the Sultanate Council on the occasion of the 15th coronation anniversary of Sa’ad Abubakar III.

“The Sultan is a respected statesman beyond the shores of Nigeria due to his contributions to nation building through various platforms.

“As a leading traditional ruler, the Sultan has consistently demonstrated his passion for the sustenance of peace and harmony among Nigerians.

“Under his watch, the city of Sokoto has witnessed tremendous development. The Sultan deserves to be celebrated for his giant accomplishments in various positions locally and internationally. As the Sultan marks this glorious feat, I wish him longer life in the service of mankind.”

Kalu prayed to Allah to strengthen the Sultan in steering the affairs of the Sultanate council.

