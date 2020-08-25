Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Council (NEC) to extend the tenure of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee to March 2021.

In a statement by Kunle Oyewumi of Kalu media office, yesterday, the former Abia governor said there was no need for fire brigade approach on the December proposed convention, adding that winning Edo State election was more important for the party at the moment.

The statement read: “It is with deep patriotic concern and the future growth of our great party, that I am appealing to the National Executive Council to consider extending the tenure of Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee to March 2021 against the December proposed period. This is to give the caretaker committee members the needed time to put things in order and hand over properly to a new leadership in the end.

“I don’t see any need of fire brigade approach for them to hand over to a new leadership by December. The committee is expected to focus their attention on Edo State because the election will determine the strength of any new leadership.”

Kalu said holding the convention in December would not give the party the desired results for its growth.

This, according to him, is “because the National Assembly will soon enter budget presentation and defence and ministers will begin to make appearances in the National Assembly from October until November. Some of the ministers would also need to travel to their wards and make adequate preparations for the congress.”

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, ordered substituted service of court summon on Governor Buni in a suit challenging the dissolution of the of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo ordered that the summons for the governor be pasted at the entrance of the National Secretariat of the APC in Abuja.

The plaintiff, Kalu Agu, had complained to the court of his inability to effect service on the respondents who he alleged to have been evading service of court summons since he got wind of the suit.

Others affected by the order on substituted service include Governor Sani Bello of Niger State, Senator Ken Nnamani, Isiaka Oyebola, Dr. James Lalu, Senator Abubakar Yusuf, Akinyemi Olaide, David Lyon, Prof. Tahir Mamman, Ismail Ahmed and Senator Akpan Udoedehe.

In a short ruling on the ex parte motion, Justice Taiwo ordered that the originating summons and other processes in the matter be served on third to 14 defendants by posting same on the entrance gate of the APC Headquarters in Abuja, since the party is the second defendant in the matter.

The judge further ordered the service when effected by the court bailiff shall be deemed good and proper service.

He accordingly adjourned hearing in the matter to September 4.

In the suit with number: FHC/ABJ/ CS/736/2020, the plaintiff asked for an order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, setting aside the dissolution of the NWC by APC’s NEC meeting held at the presidential villa last month.

He is also praying the court for an order restraining the National Caretaker Committee members led by Buni from parading themselves as national officers of the APC and from usurping the functions of the party’s NWC.

The plaintiff also prayed the court for an order restraining the National Caretaker Committee from putting into effect the resolution of the APC’s NEC meeting passed on June 25 and for another order against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising, dealing with or relating with the caretaker committee in whatever guise to usurp the functions of the NWC.

Similarly, the plaintiff also prayed for an order of mandatory injunction compelling Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to continue to recognise the Adams Oshiomhole-led members of the NWC as the authentic national officers of the party.