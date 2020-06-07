Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The office of Senate Chief Whip, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has thanked the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and other distinguished Senators, as well as the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and other members for standing by one of their own, Senator Kalu during his trying times.

An appreciation letter signed by the Special Assistant/Head of Administration, Office of the Senate Chief Whip, National Assembly, Abuja, Emeka Nwala, said the office was “delighted to convey our most sincere gratitude to the Almighty God for bringing to an end this protracted legal battle that has culminated in the eventual release of our principal. This followed the Federal High Court ruling to effect the judgment of Supreme Court of May 8, 2020, which had quashed the judgment of the same Federal High Court that had convicted him in error.

“We, therefore, use this medium to handsomely appreciate all persons who through prayers, goodwill and legal services contributed to today’s victory.”

The office also expressed “appreciation to the executive and hierarchy of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the national and state levels, as well as all party faithful who believed in the rule of law and hope that God would answer our prayers at His own time.”

They also thanked the constituents of Senator Kalu, pointing out that they shared in the collective victory.

“Our legal team deserves our gratitude for a dogged legal fireworks that have paid off at the end.

“And to all others, we still say a big thank you for believing in the judiciary being the last hope of the common man. We assure everyone that this opportunity of re-alignment will produce more positive impact that will manifest in the polity.”

The office pledged to give every support to their principal to succeed in the delivery of dividends of democracy using the 9th Assembly as a fulcrum.

Meanwhile, business activities were on Thursday grounded in Ohafia, the headquarters of Abia North Senatorial District as scores of supporters of the representative of the district in Senate, Dr Kalu celebrated his release from incarceration.

Kalu’s supporters who drove in a convoy of over 100 motorcycles, tricycles, and vehicles displayed various sizes of his photographs and flexes through the major communities of the 11 Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wards of the headquarters of the district.

Singing songs and expressing their appreciation to God for the release of the former governor of Abia State, they pledged their unalloyed support for Kalu’s present position and for his future political ambitions.

Addressing the crowd at the playground of Coronata Secondary School, Asaga Ohafia, the Convener of the rally, Hon. Kalu Mba Nwoke said they would stand with him until the logical conclusion of the matter.

“The Almighty God has by His own intervention when it seemed as if all hopes have been lost showed mercy on him. It is our prayer that at the end of the matter, our Senator, mentor, and hero will be vindicated,” he said.

Nwoke, who represented Ohafor Ward 1 (Asaga Ukwu) and was also the deputy leader of Ohafia Local Government Council, explained that the rally was a tip of the iceberg of what will happen when the Senator will visit the area.

He said: “The Ikenga 1 of Ohafia has been a long time friend of Ohafia and even a registered member of one of the age grades in this community. We will never abandon him as our beloved son come rain, come shine.”

Similarly, a member of the APC and a former chairman of the council, Chief Emeka Uduma Kalu, said that the high turn out of the supporters of Kalu was a clear indication of their love for the Senator, expressing the hope that the matter would end in his favour.

Another Chieftain of APC in the area, Chief Leonard Umezuruike, said that the Senator remains one of the best leaders Ndigbo have had since the advent of the present democratic dispensation in the country, saying that “Kalu has dreams for us all and, therefore, needs our support.”