Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Senate Chief Whip Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on Monday literarily shut down the commercial city of Aba, Abia State.

The former Abia Governor was in Aba to attend the requiem mass in honour of his long standing friend and oil magnet, late Chief Anthony Enukeme (Tonimas), who died penultimate month.

It took hours for Kalu’s convoy to get to Aba from Umuahia as at every point on its route, including Isiala Ngwa, Umuikaa and Osisioma junctions, his supporters trooped en mass to cheer him on.

When the Senator’s convoy got to the city centre, it took the security personnel attached to him extra measure to control the surging crowd who sang, praising Kalu for his political sagacity.

Kalu, speaking at the requiem mass held at the Christ the King Cathedral (CKC), Aba, said he came to Aba to specifically honour Chief Enukeme.

Describing Tonimas as a great man, the former Governor said the late business tycoon touched so many lives while he was alive.

Kalu said there was no greater honour to accord Tonimas now that he was dead than for the living to give him befitting burial.

While thankng the new Bishop of Aba Diocese, Dr. Augustine Ezema for organising the mass, Kalu condoled with the Tonimas’ family.

Dr Ezema said the mass had earlier been planned to celebrate Chief Enukeme’s (Onowu) 50th year wedding anniversary.

Expressing sadness over the demise of the oil magnet, the Bishop said Aba Diocese has lost one of her pillars.

Earlier Bishop Lucius Ugorji of the Diocese of Umuahia said Enukeme’s death remained incomprehensible to some of them, adding that the Onowu’s demise had reminded the living they are pilgrims on earth.

‘Death is a great leveller, it levels masters and servants, rich and poor, men and women,’ he said.

Azubuike, the son of the deceased, said his father was great and close to many people he came across while alive.

He thanked Kalu and others who attended the requiem mass.

Others who attended with Kalu include Dr Alex Otti, Hon Ben Kalu of the House of Reps, Dr Madukwe Ukaegbu, among others.