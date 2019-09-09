Contrary to a report by an online newspaper, Governor of Abia State and current Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has not sold the issued share capital of his banking group – First International Bank (FIB) Group Limited, in The Gambia,

The online newspaper, Premium Times, had reported that the former governor had divested in the banking group.

In a statement entitled “Share Capital of FIB Group Limited: Setting the Records Straight,” Obinna Kalu, Legal Adviser to FIB Group Limited, stated: “This is to inform the general public that the online report credited to Premium Times that a former Governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu has sold the issued share capital of his banking group – First International Bank (FIB) Group Limited, The Gambia is misleading. To set the records straight, Slok Nigeria Limited has not sold any of its issued share capital in FIB Group Limited, The Gambia to any person or organisation.

“Be it known that Slok Nig Ltd remains the legal/genuine owners of FIB Group Ltd. and its subsidiary banks. Recently, an illegal attempt by one Lilium Grays Ltd to take over the subsidiary banks of FIB Group Limited was dismissed by the Supreme Court of The Gambia via a judgment delivered on 30th July, 2019, thus reaffirming that Slok Nigeria Ltd is the legal/genuine wholly owner of FIB Group Limited and its FiBank subsidiaries in Guinea, Gambia and Sierra Leone.”