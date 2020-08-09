Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, will tomorrow visit Aba to attend a requiem mass in honour of late billionaire and oil magnate, Chief Anthony Enukeme (Tonimas).

Tonimas, as Enukeme was popularly known in the business world, died penultimate month in Aba and would be buried on Friday, August 14 at his hometown, Neni in Anambra State.

The requiem mass would precede Tonimas’ burial at the weekend and Kalu, a long standing friend of the Enukemes, would attend the mass in the commercial city.

An aide to the Senate Chief Whip said Kalu would be in Aba tomorrow for the mass just as the Catholic priest of Aba Diocese equally confirmed the visit.

Kalu was at the hometown of the first vice chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), South East, Dr. Nyerere Anyim at the weekend to condole him over the death of his father.

He was also at Arochukwu to attend the burial of Jumbo Ofor, a member of the Police Service Commission (PSC) who died recently.

Kalu later moved to the Arochukwu residence of the former Managing Director/CEO of Diamond Bank and Abia governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2015 and 2019 elections, Dr. Alex Otti, where he had useful political discussions with the ex-banker and former national chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Umeh.