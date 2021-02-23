Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has sued for peace and harmony between Governor Uzodimma and his predecessor and Senator Okorocha.

Stressing the imperative for both prominent personalities to sheath their swords, he urged supporters, followers and associates of Uzodimma and Okorocha to guide their utterances in order not to polarise the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Imo State in general.

Kalu, who acknowledged the contributions of Uzodimma and Okorocha to the social, economic and political development of Imo State, called on the former governor and governor to embrace peace for the sake of the people of the state.

In a press statement, the Senate Chief Whip noted that mortals were bound to agree and disagree, adding that politics should not create enemity between brothers.

He said Uzodimma and Okorocha are two well-respected politicians beyond the shores of the South East.

“I share good and personal relationships with the duo of Uzodinma and Okorocha and as such, I can attest to the fact that they are both easy-going, compassionate, accommodating and calm. The political followers and associates of these two renowned politician must be cautioned against inflammatory and provocative utterances capable of causing avoidable tension in Imo state.The progress and growth of Imo State is paramount to both parties and any act(s) capable of destroying the state must be discouraged.”

Kalu, who had reached out to prominent leaders of the South East on reconciliation efforts, promised to visit the duo to douse the tension in a bid to restore unity between both parties.