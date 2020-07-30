Former Abia governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion.

According to him, the festive season calls for sober reflection as individuals and as a nation. The former governor while calling on Muslims to use the special season to offer prayers for the country, stressed that peace is a panacea for sustainable development.

In a goodwill message from the office of the Chief Whip of the Senate, Kalu acknowledged the role of religious leaders in ensuring peaceful co-existence among different ethno -religious groups across the country.

“I extend warm greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

“This period provides an opportunity to remember the submission of Prophet Ibrahim (Alaihis Salam) to Allah, by which he taught the world the value of sacrifice in relating with one another. We must endeavour to sacrifice for others in our daily lives. In our pursuits, let us demonstrate the spirit of forgiveness, togetherness, tolerance and patriotism.

“Nigeria’s diversity should be seen as a blessing and as such, it is important to shun violence and other social vices.

“We must embrace peace and harmony regardless of our cultural, ethnic and religious differences. Let use this season to pray for leaders at all levels of government for the sake of national well being.” While wishing the Muslim ummah a hitch-free and joyous celebration, he called on faithful to extend the merriment of the sallah celebration to people of other faiths.