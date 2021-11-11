Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the Governor-elect of Anambra state, Professor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on his victory in the November 6 governorship election.

Kalu who commended the candidates of all the political parties for the level of political maturity demonstrated before, during and after the poll, urged politicians to live up to expectations.

The former Governor while calling on the Governor-elect to run an all inclusive government, urged the people of Anambra state to support the political class in taking the state to enviable heights.

In his message, Kalu cautioned politicians against the heating the polity, adding that politics should not be seen as a do-or-die affair.

He said, ” following the outcome of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state, I felicitate with the Governor-elect, Professor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

” All the candidates were patriotic and selfless before, during and after the election.

“The Governor-elect should embrace a participatory approach in governance.

” I urge sons and daughters of Anambra state to embrace peace and unity despite political differences”.

Kalu applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies , the media, non- governmental organizations and other stakeholders for ensuring a hitch-free election.

