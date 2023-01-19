From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State governorship candidate for Action Peoples Party (APP), Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu, has told the people of Ukwa not to let the golden opportunity of elective slots, including that of the deputy governor given to them by his party slip away.

Kalu tasked the people to leverage on the good intention of his party and reposition the bloc in Abia politics by voting APP in the upcoming general elections.

This is even as Ohafia Local Government Area leaders of thought have expressed support for Kalu in his bid to become the next governor of Abia State.

Kalu said the people should leverage on his party’s benevolence and reposition Ukwa in Abia politics by voting for APP in the gubernatorial poll.

He spoke in Ukwa West LGA during his ongoing ward-round tour.

Kalu recalled that no party gave the number of elective positions his party, the APP has zoned to Ukwa, which he said included Abia South senatorial ticket to Ukwa West, House of Representatives seat to Ukwa West, and Deputy Governorship slot to Ukwa East.

“There is no party that in a long time has done for Ukwa what i did for you. You cannot have all these elected into offices and Ukwa will remain the same,” he said.

Ohafia Local Government Area leaders of thought expressed support for Kalu, in his bid to become the next governor of Abia State.

The stakeholders comprising of community leaders, traditional leaders, politicians, youths and women described Kalu as the most prepared governorship candidate in 2023.