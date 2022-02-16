Former Abia State Governor and Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, has congratulated the newly appointed 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Lekan Balogun.

Extolling the virtues of the new monarch, Kalu urged the monarch to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor.

Kalu, who is the Ashipa Seriki Mayegun of Ibadanland, called on Ibadanland people to rally support for the new monarch, adding that traditional rulers play vital roles in nation building.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

In his goodwill message, the former governor wished the new monarch a peaceful and successful reign on the throne.

He said: “I felicitate with the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Balogun, on his ascension to the throne.

“The new Olubadan is a highly detribalised and patriotic Nigerian, who will use his capacity to take Ibadanland to greater heights.

“The late Oba Saliu Adetunji left behind good legacies for the new monarch to build on.”

Also, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, congratulated Balogun on his appointment as the new Olubadan of Ibadanland and elevation to the zenith of leadership institution in the land.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

While praying for a long and eventful reign for the new Olubadan, Tinubu expressed the hope that the new monarch would deploy his tremendous skills and rich understanding of traditional institution to promote peace and stability in Ibadanland, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

In a statement, yesterday, by his Media Office in Lagos, signed by Tunde Rahman, the APC national leader said: “As a former senator and the Otun-Olubadan until this new appointment, you have truly earned your stripes. Your high leadership qualities, particularly your tremendous skills, experience, knowledge and deep understanding of traditional institution are worthy of note.”

Meanwhile, the Olubadan-elect, has said he waited for 36 years to become Olubadan, having been enlisted into the chieftaincy line in 1986.

He made the disclosure when he fielded questions from journalists at his Alarere residence, Off New Ife Road, Ibadan, yesterday.

“I became Mogaji of Ali-Iwo in 1986 and became Olubadan now, that is 36 years. In fact, that will be one of the shortest times spent before becoming Olubadan.

“I will be referred to as His Imperial Majesty, Oba Senator (Dr) Moshood Olalekan Ishola Balogun-Aliiwo. Ali-Okumade II. I am the second Olubadan from Ali-Iwo family. We had the first one in 1952, that is 70 years ago.”

On his dreams for Ibadan, he said: “I intend to surprise everybody with what will happen as development of Ibadan. Ibadan is the capital of Africa. We will be a greater capital of Africa in the next few years, God willing.”