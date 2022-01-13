Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has described the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, as a patriotic statesman and compassionate politician.

While acknowledging the contributions of Lawan the growth and development of Nigeria, Kalu stressed that the celebrant is a strong advocate of democracy.

The Senate Chief Whip extended his greetings to family, friends and political associates of Senate president, adding that the celebrant has consistently demonstrated selflessness, patriotism and generosity in all his endeavours.

In a goodwill message, Kalu prayed for longer life for the celebrant, who he said deserves commendation for complementing the efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari in repositioning the country.

“On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I congratulate the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary.

“The Senate President is an accomplished statesman, consummate politician and philanthropist of repute.

“He has been complementing the efforts of the President in building a prosperous and united Nigeria.

“The Senate President has sustained his large followership in the political space in view of his outstanding leadership attributes anchored on probity, transparency and accountability.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“In his current capacity , the Senate President has been a rallying point for his colleagues and contemporaries.

“The celebrant deserves commendation for advancing the cause of the people.”

Kalu prayed to Allah to strengthen the celebrant in his pursuits.

In his goodwill message, the All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, described Lawan as one leader quietly but firmly making the desired impact within the polity.

A statement congratulating Lawan signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, said: “An intellectual, prominent politician and experienced parliamentarian, the Senate President has contributed immensely to nation-building and is quietly but firmly making the desired impact in deepening democracy and entrenching good governance in the country.

“Through his fine leadership as chairman of the National Assembly and president of the Senate, the parliament has helped President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation to navigate difficult moments.

“Working in concert with House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Senator Lawan has maintained a harmonious relationship between the Legislature and Executive, thus fostering national stability.”