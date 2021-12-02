Former Abia State governor and Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Kalu, has been nominated to serve as chairman at the hosting of newly promoted members of Progressive Club of the Island Club scheduled to hold on December 19.

According to the organisers of the event, Kalu’s choice is borne out of the the political innovativeness, social entrepreneurship and detribalised mindset of the former governor.

In a letter to Kalu, signed by Femi Akinboboye, the group commended the Senate chief whip, who is a longtime member of Island Club for his outstanding leadership qualities.

“The Progressive Group of the Premier Social Club at our last meeting unanimously agreed that we jointly host and honour our newly promoted members during our end of year party in recognition of their sterling qualities and elevation in their respective professional careers.

“I am glad to inform you of your invitation as the chairman of the day taken into consideration of your fatherly roles, political innovativeness and social entrepreneurship.

“On behalf of the grand patron, patrons, the leadership and the entire members of this group, we look forward to your esteemed presence at the event,” the said in the letter.

Kalu has consistently taken part in various activities of the well-respected club.

