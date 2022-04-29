Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, is to deliver a lecture at the fourth Annual Economic Summit, an initiative of Egede Economic Summit Initiative, Enugu

The lecture scheduled for Saturday, April 30 has as theme: “Agriculture, Technology and Rural Development in Nigeria.”

Scheduled to begin at 9 am at the Community Primary School, Umuovu Egede, playground in Enugu State, the organisers said the choice of Kalu as guest lecturer was based on his disposition to the agricultural economics, business and leadership position in the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The lecture was put together by the Egede Economic Summit Initiative to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the coming together of the different technocrats , intellectuals , eminent businessmen and leaders of repute to discuss the way forward in our economy with special emphasis on agriculture.

Before delivering the lecture, Kalu is expected to pay a courtesy call Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi