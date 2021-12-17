Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and members of the planning committee to postpone national convention scheduled for February.

The former governor also appealed to the party to consider conducting the presidential primary and election of National Working Committee (NWC) on the same day.

In an acknowledged letter, addressed to the national chairman and sighted by Daily Sun, Kalu, who is tipped to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, should the party zone its ticket to South, warned that holding the convention in February without sorting out the minor disagreements that arose during the congress would lead to implosion.

Kalu’s letter with the title “Urgent Appeal For Postponement of APC National Convention,” read: “It is with a sense of commitment and unflinching loyalty to our great party, APC, that I write to you, the content of this letter regarding the national convention of our party slated for February 2022.

“It is imperative to commend your sterling leadership qualities in helping to stabilise our great party across the six geopolitical zones, with high profile defections to the party to your credit as an outstanding party leader.

“I must also commend your peaceful disposition and sense of commitment to the growth of our party which also saw very peaceful congresses across the states. However, it is pertinent to note that, some states are embroiled in crisis with multiple factions.

“These factions are not new to our politics, especially since the return of democracy in 1999. However, it is important to put into consideration, the consequences of these factions during and after elections.

“It is important to remind you that the ignoble creation of factions, in our party in Rivers and Zamfara states, cost the party the governorship elections in those states. APC also failed to field candidates in some senatorial districts in Cross River State, thereby helping the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to victory.

“Similarly, the creation of factions denied the party victory in so many states because the crises were never settled. As a peaceful and tactful leader, I am sure, you wouldn’t allow such scenario to reoccur.

“It is on this note that I write to appeal to your office and members of the convention extraordinary planning committee to reconsider the slated date for the 2022 national convention.

“It is important we collectively save the party from implosion due to the numerous court cases across the states. It is also important you reconsider the date due to the confusions with regards to the zoning of offices.

“The conclusion to be drawn from all the cases is that after the state congresses, the burgeoning morale of party members was badly affected. It would be devastating to continue with the convention without settling the differences in our various states and, sort out the issues of zoning which, in my opinion, cannot be addressed in two months.

“The logical corollary of the foregoing pronouncements of the courts is that having too many cases without settling them amicably, the APC may be embarking upon a collision course which may lead the party to implosion.

“It is important to first postpone the convention with all peace and reconciliation machineries fully put in place. The issue of zoning should be properly handled with even representation across the six geopolitical zones.

“In conclusion, I am suggesting for a simultaneous presidential primary and election of NWC members on the same day and venue to avoid rancour and litigations.

“As a listening and kindhearted leader, I am confident you will consider my humble appeal to postpone the convention.”

